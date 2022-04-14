ROCHELLE LEE NELSON HAROLD, 49, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the comfort of her own home. Rochelle was preceded in death by her father, George L. Nelson Sr. She is survived by her husband, Mike Harold; her mother, Carol Nelson; her brother, George L. Nelson Jr.; one daughter, Jessica (Christopher) Mann; one son, Cody (Melissa) Elliott; two stepsons, Stephen (Haley) Elliott and Aaron Harold; seven grandchildren, Tinsley Elliott, Rilynn Elliott, Piper Harold, Isabella Harold, Addison Harold, Charlie Harold, Lou Lou Walker; and a host of cousins. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She loved her children, grandchildren, her dogs and granddogs with all her heart. Funeral services will be conducted by Elder Bill Osburne at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you