ROCK ANTHONY SULLIVAN, 60, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away June 17, 2022. He was born January 23, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Barbara Sullivan of Charlotte, N.C., and the late Clyde Wendell "Wink" Sullivan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Sullivan; son, Rock A. Sullivan II; and one brother, John Michael Sullivan. He is survived by three daughters: Amy Winters (James Mayhone) of Barboursville, Sky Sullivan of Huntington, and Candice Sullivan of Beckley; grandchildren:Ethan Winters, Rock Anthony Sullivan III, Jacob Niswander, Makayla, Haley, Dakota Mayhone, and Brandon Woods Jr.; one great-grandson, Easton Webb; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Bishop David Kitchen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

