ROCKY ALLEN PAYNE, 55, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. He was born May 27, 1967, a son of Barbara Jenkins Payne of Huntington and the late Paul Ray Payne. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Teresa Crawford Payne; two daughters, Brooke Crawford of Huntington and Tosha Danielle Payne of Huntington; one son, Damienn Payne of Huntington; one brother, Joe Payne of Huntington; and eight grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

