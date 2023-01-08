ROCKY DALE WORKMAN, 70, passed away January 6, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Lennie Romans. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. He was born November 25, 1952, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Morelle and Ruby Lambert Workman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by one daughter, Cherie Collins of Salt Rock; three sisters, Dreama Thompson of Salt Rock, Sandra Holley of Barboursville and Jackie Browning of Barboursville; two brothers, Freddie Workman and Steve Workman, both of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Cameron Collins and Kylie Collins; and several nieces, nephews, friends, and family that loved him. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

