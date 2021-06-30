RODGER ALAN HUTCHINSON, 64, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence. Rodger was born April 13, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Wilford and Beulah Stevens Hutchinson. Rodger was a true jack of all trades. He loved spending time with his cats and working on the farm. Rodger is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Benjamin (Samantha) Hutchinson and Jayson (Sally) Hutchinson; two grandsons, Jayson Wilford Hutchinson Jr., and Hunter Wilford Hutchinson; one brother, Richard Hutchinson; two sisters, Pamela Curry and Debbie Overby; several nieces and nephews; and two close friends, Billy and Greta Black and Mike Collins. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

