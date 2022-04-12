RODNEY “PETSY” ALLEN BAKER, born June 21, 1951, died April 10, 2022, in West Hamlin, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Wilson Baker, and mother, Virginia Mae James Baker. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Baker, and a sister, Deborah Farley. Rodney is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Helen Topping Baker, whom he met in elementary school, introducing himself by writing “Petsy loves Mary” on his arm. He is also survived by daughter Kellena and her husband Adam Wright of Nashville, Tenn., and son Dane Allen Baker and his wife Kim of West Hamlin, W.Va. Rodney is also survived by his two favorite people in the world, his grandsons Kale Allen Baker, his camping and squirrel hunting buddy, and Kase Allen Baker, his lawn mowing tractor-riding buddy. Rodney was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He attended Marshall University, earning a Master’s in Education. He was a teacher at West Hamlin Elementary until his retirement. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with the funeral service immediately following at 3 p.m. at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. The burial will follow in the Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., where a military graveside service will be conducted by American Legion Post 111, Hamlin, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
