RODNEY VIRL ASHWORTH, 60, of Huntington, husband of Carol Ashworth, died Oct. 8 at his residence. He was a field Service Engineer for Hologic. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary; interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.klingelcarpenter.com
