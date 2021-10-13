RODNEY VIRL ASHWORTH, 60, of Huntington, died Friday, October 8th, 2021, at home after an extended illness. Rodney was born December 23rd, 1960, in Huntington, a son the late Wendell “Bill” Ashworth and is survived by his mother, Mae Ashworth of Barboursville. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School, class of 1979, then went on to receive additional training at the Cabell County Career Technology Center. Rodney worked for Amis for over 30 years, and the past seven years at Hologic as a field service engineer. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and active with League 3-Little League Baseball, where he was a coach for all three of his sons’ teams, Elks and Tudor Roofing. He is survived by his wife, Carol McIlvain Ashworth, of Huntington; his three sons, Trevor Ashworth of Provo, Utah, Chase Ashworth and Nicholas Ashworth, both of Huntington; one sister and one brother, Brenda Betts and Jeff Ashworth, both of Huntington; and his nieces and nephews: Molly (Hilary) McIlvain Fisher, Devin McIlvain, Ryan Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, and Brandon Ashworth. Friends may call Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary on Thursday, October 14th, 2021, at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Eric Porterfield. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Jeff Ashworth, Trevor Ashworth, Chase Ashworth, Nicholas Ashworth, Devin McIlvain, Johnny Clifford, and Scott McIlvain are serving as Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington Little League, 226 12th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or an organization of choice. Family Guestbook can be located at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
