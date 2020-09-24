Essential reporting in volatile times.

RODNEY WALTER PORTER, age 73, of Brent, Alabama, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Rodney was born February 9, 1947, to Andy Porter and Virginia Adkins. He is survived by his two daughters, Amy Porter of Ashland, Ky., April (Jason) Odom of Brent, Ala.; three brothers, Stanley Porter of Lavalette, W.Va., Micheal Porter of N.C., Pennies Ray Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va.; two sisters, Mary Ann Hagen of Huntington, W.Va., Lisa Akers of Lavalette, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Victoria Hawsey and Jordan Odom. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andy Porter and Virginia Adkins; stepfather, Waldo Adkins; three brothers, Andy Lee Porter, Charles Porter and Gary Porter. Memorial service will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Foster officiating.

