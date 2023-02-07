ROGER D. CLAY SR. of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Shirley Frye Clay, died Feb. 4. He was a retired Auto Body Technician and after retiring, went to work for Blenko Glass. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested toward funeral expenses. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
