ROGER DALE GLOVER, 71 of Milton, passed away October 30, 2022. He was born January 3, 1951, in Milton, son of the late Chester Vonzo and Alma Letha Legg Glover. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Eugene, Charles, William and Wanda. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Donald, Ronald, Daniel, Lester, and Alvin Glover, Rita Sherman and Barbara Clack (Ken); daughter Tonia Bouck (Charles); grandchildren CJ Bouck, Dustin Bouck, and Tyler Bouck (Sheridan) who was his favorite; many nieces and nephews. He was a retired meat cutter for many years. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Terri Glover. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
