ROGER FORD EDWARDS of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at the age of seventy-seven years, and seven days. Roger was born August 29, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Verlin J. and Dorothy F. Waddell Edwards.
Following 38 years of service, he retired from The Herald-Dispatch in 2001. A true outdoorsman Roger was always at peace while hunting, fishing, competing in archery tournaments, or swapping stories of all the same. He could also be found on Saturdays cheering on the Thundering Herd and Buckeyes.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sue Ellen Beever Edwards of Huntington, W.Va.; a daughter, Kelli J. Hale of Huntington, W.Va.; a son, Ryan K Edwards (Danielle) of Huntington, W.Va.; a grandson, Derek R. Hale (Kristen) of Medina, Ohio; a brother, Roland E. Edwards (Katherine) of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and a very dear friend that was considered a brother, Russell L. Tooley of Proctorville, Ohio.
Roger will be deeply missed by many. There will be no services, honoring Roger's request.
Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com. Those who wish, may make a memorial contribution to the Ohio Conservation Federation, an organization that promotes many of the values that Roger treasured.
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
