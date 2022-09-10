ROGER FORD EDWARDS of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at the age of seventy-seven years, and seven days. Roger was born August 29, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Verlin J. and Dorothy F. Waddell Edwards.

Following 38 years of service, he retired from The Herald-Dispatch in 2001. A true outdoorsman Roger was always at peace while hunting, fishing, competing in archery tournaments, or swapping stories of all the same. He could also be found on Saturdays cheering on the Thundering Herd and Buckeyes.

