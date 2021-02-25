ROGER HUGH CHRISTIAN, 66, of Wayne, husband of Judy Russell Christian, died Feb. 20 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. He retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways as a truck driver. Visitation will be conducted two hours prior to services Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be required.

