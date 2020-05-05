ROGER K. LUCAS, 69, of Huntington, husband of Billie Lucas, died May 2 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was a utility worker for WV American Water Company. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
