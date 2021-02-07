ROGER KENNETH RANDOLPH, (76), of Scott Depot, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2021, after a short illness. Roger was born in Parkersburg, W.Va., June 7, 1944, and was a cornerstone member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans. He was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Bertha Randolph; sister, Sandra Deeter; brother, Charles Randolph; and by many beloved aunts and uncles. He is survived by the love of his life, Grace Randolph; son, Aaron Randolph; daughter, Trina (Scott) Grigsby; son, Nathan Randolph; son, Justin (Phoebe) Randolph; granddaughter, Taylor (Brandon) Payne; grandson, Christopher Randolph; grandson, Ben Randolph; grandson, Noah Randolph; grandson, Austin Grigsby; great-grandson, Jayce Smith; great-grandson, Carter White; and great-granddaughter, Kaidence White. He is also survived by his many great friends, co-workers, his morning roundtable breakfast crew including Tudor’s staff, and the countless others he had many great times laughing with over the course of his colorful life. Roger was a successful businessman and entrepreneur who founded Randolph Engineering with Grace out of their basement in 1976, which is renowned as one of the highest quality firms in West Virginia. He was recognized many times during his career for his philanthropic efforts, which included the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Roy D. Koch award, Boy Scouts of America Buckskin Council National Quality District award, Boy Scouts of America Century Member award, Putnam County Development Authority Outstanding Service award, Putnam County Development Authority Volunteer of the Year award, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Service Member award and the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Mayo Lester Volunteer of the Year award. For almost two decades, he volunteered his time for the National Rifle Association Friends of Midland Trail, raising awareness and money for a cause that was dear to him. He was very proud to serve on many community boards and commissions. Those included the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce for 41 years, Putnam County Solid Waste Authority, the Putnam County Career & Technical Center and the Board of Directors for Putnam County Bank. He truly valued the friendships of his fellow board and commission members. Roger was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his spare time hunting, fishing, taking his grandkids on adventures and tending to the farm he built in Braxton County. He was always excited for the next opportunity to visit Alaska, to hook the halibut of his dreams or hunting on his farm for the elusive trophy buck. He was most at ease cutting brush on one of his Massey Ferguson tractors. Spending time at the farm with the love of his life, Grace, and their family was his greatest joy. Roger graduated from Vincent High School and Ohio University in Athens. He never considered retiring from business because he enjoyed working too much and being around all the great people he met over a lifetime. He will be missed by his office family and those friendships of nearly half a century. Roger was a kind and honest man who never met a stranger. In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to the St. Francis of Assisi Church Building Fund located at 1023 6th Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177. There will be a small service and internment attended by only the immediate family. Those services will be livestreamed via the Facebook page of Chapman Funeral Home. A celebration of Roger’s life will occur during this coming summer so that everyone’s life he touched may have an opportunity to share their mutual love and affection. Messages of sympathy and remembrance may be sent to his Tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, family owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Randolph family.
