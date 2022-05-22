RODGER LEE BAILEY, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away May 17, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. He was born February 13, 1943, a son of the late Bethel Bailey Scites and was a veteran of the US Air Force having served in the Viet Nam War. He was also preceded in death by Dennis "Buddy" Bailey, Eugene Bailey, Ray Bailey and Leatha Stumbo, who were raised like brothers and sister; and Ella Mae Bailey Scites, who was like a mother to him. He is survived by Nadine Brickey and Ruth Mount, who were also raised like sisters; and several cousins. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

