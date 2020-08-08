Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROGER LEE BAILEY of Huntington, West Virginia, was born on December 14, 1952. He passed away at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Roger was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, trapping and fishing. He also enjoyed fixing cars and almost anything with a motor. Roger cherished his animals, especially his cats. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Lonzo and Jackie Lue McComas Bailey and a sister Donna Bailey, all of Huntington, West Virginia. He is survived by seven children: Cheryl (Leon) Boggs of Dillsboro, Indiana; Roger Jason (Katie) Bailey of Versailles, Indiana; Crystal (Ryan) Costin of Monterey, Tennessee; Veronica (Stuart) Swope of Huntington, West Virginia; Matthew (Danielle) Bailey of Versailles, Indiana; Jonathan Bailey of Huntington, West Virginia; 24 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette (Ken Bannon) Bailey of Huntington, West Virginia, a niece, Ashleigh (Steve) Bailey-Bannon and one great-nephew of Huntington, West Virginia. Private service to be held Thursday, July 30, 2020. Roger will be interred at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Huntington, West Virginia. Memorial contributions in Roger’s honor may be made to Aleyah’s Army at https://DSAMT.donordrive.com/team/6530. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is assisting the family.

