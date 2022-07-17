Roger Lee Hall
ROGER LEE HALL, 77, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born July 24, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a graduate of 1960 from Vinson High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served at the Rank of Sergeant as a Ground Crew Chief for B-52 Bombers in the Vietnam Era from 1963 to 1967 at Pease AFB New Hampshire and in Andersen AFB Guam. He was a Public Works Engineering Inspector for 17 years for the City of Oceanside, CA. He was preceded in death by his father, Peery Sanders Hall, and mother, Vaughnie Lee (Belcher) Hall; also by his brother, Peery S. Hall Jr.; and the love of his life for 30 years, Angeles C. Romero. He is survived by his nephew, David Lee Hall, and niece, Teresa Lynn (Hall) Niday. Private services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

