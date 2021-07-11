ROGER LEE THOMPSON SR., of North Cape May, N.J., passed away shortly before 9:30 p.m. June 30, 2021. He was 77 years old. Roger was born July 1, 1943, in Logan, West Virginia. He was raised on Whitman Creek and attended Logan High School. His fondest school memories all revolved around being in the chorus. Roger joined the United States Air Force in January of 1966. During his enlistment, he was assigned duty in the Philippines and in Vietnam. His job was Jet Engine Mechanic and his favorite plane was a C-130. In January of 1970, he received his Honorable Discharge. Music, movies and fast cars dominated his hobbies and spare time. He would sing Elvis songs anywhere and anytime he could. He loved his hot rods, from his first car, a ’55 Ford, to his lime green Dodge Super Bee. The exhilaration of being pinned back in the seat as the accelerator hit the floor board put a smile on his face like a kid in the candy store. Over his last years, he recounted stories of his beloved hot rods multiple times. He joined the Wildwood Post of the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans association that is part of the post. He enjoyed helping out with the car shows and various other events through the American Legion until his health declined in 2013. Roger was widowed by his 2nd wife, Virginia G. Thompson (Elbertson), in 2008. His first wife, Wilma J. Cassady, resides in Genoa, W.Va. He is survived by six children, Danny Ray (Indiana), Roger Jr. (New Jersey), Raymond (Georgia), Robert (New Jersey), Ryan (West Virginia) and Ronald (Georgia); two daughters-in-law, Audra and Susie; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; along with lifelong friends, Djuanna, Jimmy, Louise, Carol and countless others. While those of us left behind mourn the loss of a patriarch, Roger is now singing “Amazing Grace” with the angel choir. His memorial service will be set at a later date, as his wishes were to go home to Whitman Creek, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- School clothing allowance applications open through July
- W.Va. gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck
- Haunted barge owner files lawsuit against state fire marshal
- Square Slice Pizzeria opens at Old North Arcade
- JACKIE “JACK” LEE YEAGER
- Jesse Keith Whitley returns to place of his father’s birth to perform with mom, Lorrie Morgan
- Frustrations fuel Herd's fire as team prepares for 2021 season
- Huff has Herd atop C-USA 2022 recruiting ranks
- Ironton man facing 67 counts of animal cruelty
- 25 years later, memories of Scottown fireworks explosion are still fresh
Collections
- Photos: Warm weather brings people to Dreamland Pool
- Photos: HHS football begins summer workout
- Photos: Barboursville Senior Center reopens
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer photos from 1998-2009
- Photos: Hurricane volleyball team practice
- Photos: Christmas in July at Ritter Park
- Photos: GHPRD Space Camp
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm at Tower Food Fair
- Photos: Healthy Herd Youth Camp, Recess at the Rec
- Photos: Patriotic Concert with the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band