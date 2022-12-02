ROLAND A. SLAUGHTER, 68 of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Huntington, husband of Glenyce Vickie Slaughter, died Nov. 19 in Louisville. He had worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers and Federal Department of Transportation. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 3 at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Newcomer Funeral Home, Louisville, directed arrangements.

