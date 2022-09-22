ROLAND PAYNE was born July 5, 1952, and died August 1, 2022. He leaves behind his wife Barbara Ann Shy; brothers Herbert Payne of Jolo, W.Va., and Leon Payne residing in Arizona. He was preceded in death by parents Isaiah Payne and Mary Hatfield Payne; three sisters; and two brothers. Roland was a graduate of WV School for the Blind and attended Fairmont State College. He worked as a House Parent for WV School for the Blind. He also served as Coach of wrestling and as a swim instructor. A memorial service was held in Jolo, W.Va., August 24, 2022, at the family cemetery. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton, W.Va., with Rev. Nancy White conducting the service. Roland requested donations, in lieu of flowers, which can be made to WV School for the Blind Alumni Association, Romney, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

