RON WILSON, 65, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Ron was born April 19, 1957, in Huntington, a son of Jessie L. Bunyan and the late R.F. “Bob” Wilson. He was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School Class of 1975 and was retired from the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local No. 521. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timbo Wilson. In addition to his mother, survivors include two sons, Ronnie Wilson and Scottie Wilson; nephew, Kris Wilson; and grandchildren, Jessie Wilson, Kaylee Wilson, Lexie Wilson and Ronnie Wilson III. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

