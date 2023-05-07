RONALD D. ROY, 67 of Jackson Township, Canton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 5, 2023.
He was born on March 7, 1956 to the late Basil and Lovey Stevens Roy of Lincoln County, W.Va.
A 1973 graduate of Guyan Valley High School, Ron received his bachelor's degree from Marshall University and his master's degree from West Virginia University. He retired in 2020 from his career in Health and Safety after working for numerous companies.
Ron was a wonderful guitarist and vocalist with many classic rock cover bands, his first being the Jake Harvey Band in Lincoln County, W.Va., and the longest being Skyline Band in St. Louis, Mo. Ron was a loving husband, father and Poppaw, who was dedicated to his family, loved to travel and was always willing to help others.
Ron is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Debra Triplett Roy; children Heather Carissa (Jonathan) Griffith and Sarah Lacy Roy; granddaughters Natalie and Courtney Griffith; brother Eugene B. Roy; and numerous other loved ones.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Roy Godby and brother William Roy.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, 1:30 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon, Ohio, with Rev. Bryan George officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Bread From Heaven Food Pantry, PO Box 185, Hamlin, WV 25523.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit https://www.paquelet.com.
