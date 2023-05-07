Ronald D. Roy
SYSTEM

RONALD D. ROY, 67 of Jackson Township, Canton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 5, 2023.

He was born on March 7, 1956 to the late Basil and Lovey Stevens Roy of Lincoln County, W.Va.

