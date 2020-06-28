Essential reporting in volatile times.

RONALD DALE “BONES” EPLING, 73, of Wayne, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 15, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Henry Forrest “Hank” Epling and Beatrice Adkins Epling. “Bones” was a retired Cable Lineman for Suddenlink Communications. He was a member of the Elizabeth Baptist Church, the Wayne Masonic Lodge No. 18, the Wayne Royal Arch No. 18 and the Scottish Rite. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Rodney Gale Epling and Richard Allen Epling. Survivors include his loving wife, Nell Epling; a daughter, Lynn Epling (Scott Harper) of Wayne; a son, Darrell Lee Epling and wife Rachael of Kenova; three grandchildren, Lucian Epling, Hannah Grace Epling and Timothy Harper; a niece, Kyle Epling Cadwell of Indiana; a nephew, Joshua Epling of Indiana; along with a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. by Pastor Fred Ferguson. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, with special gratitude to Missy and Andi for the exceptional care.

