Ronald Dale Lucas
RONALD DALE LUCAS, 76, of Ranger, peacefully passed from this life into his heavenly home on September 10, 2022, while surrounded by family at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.

He was born May 8, 1946, in Ranger, son of Donald "Tiny" Lucas and Maye Frye Lucas Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Conrad "Jody" Lucas, Gary Michael "Mike" Lucas, and Donald Lucas, and one sister, Tawyana Lucas Fleming.

