Ronald David Nisbet
RONALD "RON" NISBET, 74 of Ona, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Ron was born on November 10, 1948, in Ashland, W.Va., the son of the late Wallace and Essie Nisbet.

He was a graduate of Northfork High School and Bluefield State College. Ron spent his entire career in the insurance industry, starting as an Agent and eventually owning his own brokerage agency, assisting thousands of agents. He was highly regarded in his field, having won numerous awards throughout his 50-year career.

