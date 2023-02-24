Ronald David Nisbet

RONALD "RON" NISBET, 74 of Ona, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Ron was born on November 10, 1948, in Ashland, W.Va., the son of the late Wallace and Essie Nisbet.
He was a graduate of Northfork High School and Bluefield State College. Ron spent his entire career in the insurance industry, starting as an Agent and eventually owning his own brokerage agency, assisting thousands of agents. He was highly regarded in his field, having won numerous awards throughout his 50-year career.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Nisbet; two daughters, Abby (Tim) Jenkins of Milton and Amber (Brett) Hodgdon of Winfield; and four grandchildren, Connor and Charlotte Jenkins and Sydney and Owen Hodgdon. He is also survived by three sisters, Patty Collins of Ayelet, Va., June Rucker of Richmond, Va., and Kim (Howard) Cox of Gallipolis, Ohio, a sister-in-law, Brenda Cummings of Hamlin, multiple nieces and nephews and countless friends he considered family.
Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was most proud of the title "Papa" and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren above all else. Ron enjoyed an active lifestyle, spending his time boating, fishing, skiing and camping. For years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling with his "Harley" buddies. He was an avid traveler, having traveled all over the United States and to over a dozen countries.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Chapman Mortuary in Huntington, with a service following immediately after. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Memorial Fund or to the charity of one's choice.
