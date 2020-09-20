RONALD DENNIS “R.D.” STOWERS, 81, of Culloden, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. R.D. was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Frayer Stowers and Hazel Elkins Jeffers; granddaughter, Kara Stowers; and mother of his children, Betty Lewis. R.D. retired from ACF in Huntington with more than 35 years of faithful service. He was a man of many talents and trades. His family and friends jokingly referred to him as a “rambling man,” because he lived life to the fullest, traveling all over the United States. He never met a stranger, and made friends wherever he went. R.D. was also an avid golfer and musician. He loved his sons and grandchildren immensely, and he will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his sons, Ron Stowers of Culloden, Mark Stowers (Doris) of Cross Lanes and Kenny Stowers of Culloden; grandchildren, Toshia, Dusty, Jessica, Cole, Cody, Leighann, Kaleigh, Kinsley and Kaden; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Carson and Jude; and siblings, Steve Stowers, Gary Stowers, Penny Warner and Shelia Fitzpatrick. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor Randy Stanley officiating. A private burial will be in Elkins Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Facial masks and social distancing practices will be required at all services. You may share memories of R.D. by visiting his tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Stowers family.
