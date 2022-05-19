Ronald Edward Toney

Ronald Edward Toney

RONALD EDWARD TONEY, 80, of Milton, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born February 10, 1942 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Jess and Thelma Linder Toney. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, a member of the IBEW Local 369, and was in heating and air conditioning sales and service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Linda Bryant Toney; two sons, Brad (Trish) Toney of Milton, and Lenya Toney of Cape Canaveral, Florida; one daughter, Kim Matthews of Oak Island, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Genesis and Jadyn Toney; one grandson, Kyle Boyer; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family members. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you