The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RONALD G. STAPLETON of Wayne, husband of Peggy Rowe Stapleton, died June 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Virgil Stapleton Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested at the funeral home website to help with final expenses.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you