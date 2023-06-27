RONALD G. STAPLETON of Wayne, husband of Peggy Rowe Stapleton, died June 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Virgil Stapleton Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested at the funeral home website to help with final expenses.
