RONALD GALE LUCAS, 82, laid down his earthly body and went into eternity clothed in the righteousness of Jesus on August 3rd, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1938 to the late Kerns and Verlia Lucas. He was a retired electrician form South Point Ethanol and a U.S. Air Force veteran having served in Germany. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley. He has two daughters, Jeanie (Ken) Burch, Jerri (Frank) Churchill; one step daughter, Donna James; and one son, Greg (Kim) Lucas; seven grandsons: Kerns, Winston, Frankie, Griffin Churchill, Jacob, Noah and Aaron Lucas; and a granddaughter, Hope Lucas. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel with Pastor Josh Perry. Burial with military rites will follow at 2 p.m. at the Kentucky’s Veterans Cemetery North East in Greenup, Kentucky. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The service will be webcast on the Reger Funeral website.

