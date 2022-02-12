RONALD GARRY PERDUE, 79, of Huntington, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. by Minister Pete Ricks on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Crooks Cemetery. Burial will follow. Ronald was born on September 5, 1942, in Cabell County, to the late George Richard and Eva Marie Carter Perdue. He was a member of the Mount Union United Methodist Church. Ronald was a service manager for IKON. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Faye Withrow Perdue; two granddaughters, Allison Faye Perdue and Alyssa Perdue; three brothers, Donald, Raymond and Richard Perdue; and one sister, Jeanen Stowers. He is survived by his two sons, Mark Allen (Paula) Perdue and Michael (Jennifer Wallace aka Sunshine) Perdue; four grandchildren, Ashley Wince, Austin Perdue, Samuel Perdue and Tess Perdue; one great-grandchild, Kaiden Clark; one brother, Richard C. Perdue; and one sister, Pat Bates. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave from the funeral home at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

