Ronald Johnson
SYSTEM

RONALD JOHNSON, 75, of Ashland, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Celebration of Life service will be held on March 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., and the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until service time. He was born on September 12, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Roy Lee and Gertrude Helton Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Capehart Johnson. He was a retired steelworker with AK Steel. He is survived by his two sons and daughters in law, Dwane and Lisa Johnson of Raceland, Ky., and Neil and Kim Johnson of Newark, Del.; and three grandchildren: Alyson, Jared and Zachary Johnson. Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you