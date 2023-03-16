RONALD JOHNSON, 75, of Ashland, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Celebration of Life service will be held on March 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., and the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until service time. He was born on September 12, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Roy Lee and Gertrude Helton Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Capehart Johnson. He was a retired steelworker with AK Steel. He is survived by his two sons and daughters in law, Dwane and Lisa Johnson of Raceland, Ky., and Neil and Kim Johnson of Newark, Del.; and three grandchildren: Alyson, Jared and Zachary Johnson. Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd falls short of NIT bid, will not 'pay-to-play' in postseason
- Eastgate Shopping Plaza in Barboursville sells at public auction
- Cabell Huntington Hospital closing surgery, home health centers
- Amber Nichole Huffman
- Linda Lou Barbera Reynolds
- Marshall Thrift Store offers free shopping ahead of relocation
- Chuck Landon: Parker is man for all seasons
- Huntington man sentenced to 12 years for federal drug, gun crimes
- Deborah F. Mays Rayburn
- Alchemy Theatre takes over former Huntington Prep school building
Collections
- Photos: "Disco Fever" Mother-Son Prom
- Photos: WSAZ Home and Garden Show, Friday
- Photos: Pi Day celebrations
- Photos: CCCTC Blue Chrome Car Show
- Photos: Super Saturday
- Photos: Snuggle and Read event at Highlawn Elementary School
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Rider 7-0
- Photos: Marshall vs. Canisius, baseball
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Spring Mills tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA Girls State Tournament