Ronald Lee Glover
RONALD LEE GLOVER, 83 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 19, 2022. He was born October 21, 1939, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Chester and Alma Legg Glover. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Holton, two sons, Ronald Lee Glover Jr. (Connie) and Carl David Glover (Carla), and their mother Nancy Goodpaster; two sisters, Areda Sherman and Barbara Clack; four brothers, Lester, Daniel, Donald Lee and Alvin Glover; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

