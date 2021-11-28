RONALD LEE PHILLIPS, 81, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. Graveside rites will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. He was born on July 27, 1940, in Huntington, the son of the late Ralph Leo and Georgiana Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Patty Lou, and son, Denver Leo. He was a veteran of the US Army and an employee of the VA. He is survived by a sister-in-law and caregiver, Y. Jean Phillips Stambaugh; four nieces, Susan Shav, Amy Lindquist, Margaret Humphery, ShaShawnee Hicks; two nephews, Shawn Phillips and Randal Phillips; and close friend, Mary Lester. He attended Grace Gospel Church. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

