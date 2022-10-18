RONALD LEE RAY, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday October 14, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Tuesday October 18, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow. Ronnie was born February 19, 1933, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence and Garnet Adkins Ray. He was retired from the former Chessie System with 39 years of service. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Frances S. Ray, three sons, Bob, Ronnie and Marc Ray, one daughter, Pam Perry, one grandson, Kevin Pike, two sisters, Emily Smith and Jean Adkins, two brothers, P.L. and Marion "Doc" Ray. Survivors include four daughters, Sheila (Dan) Smith of Aubrey, Texas, Sandra (Steve) Carico of Tyler, Texas, Shelly Ray of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kimberly (Kevin) Pike of Huntington; four sons, Sam (Sandy) Ray and Russell Ray, all of Barboursville, John Ray of Lavalette, and Tom Ray of Huntington; a son-in-law, Eddie Perry of South Point, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Ray of Huntington; 13 grandchildren, Aaron Ray, Jason Perry, Amanda Sammons, Jessica, Susan and Sara Smith, Bethanie and Mike Carico, Michele Ray, Kevin Stapleton, Josh Ray, Samantha Pike and Brandon Ray, and 18 great-grandchildren, Friends may visit with the family after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
