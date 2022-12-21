Ronald Lloyd Bledsoe
RONALD LLOYD BLEDSOE, "RON" 82 of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born August 31, 1940, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a son of the late, Boyd and Dicia Owens Bledsoe. He is also preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Smith. He was the owner and operator of Rons Machine Shop. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Shaffer Bledsoe; two daughters, Carla Muncrief (Dave) of California and Ronda Lemley (Don) of Milton, W.Va.; one son, Tim Helton (Kelli) of California; one sister, Roberta Roswall of South Point, Ohio; one brother, Roy Bledsoe (Shirley) of Burlington, Ohio; six grandchildren, Ty Helton (Monique), Kadie Meikle (Jon), Whitney Smith (KJ), Mariah Smith (Jeremy), Doni Lemley (Clark) and Kasey Lemley (Nate); five great grandchildren, Ellis, Waydon, Colby, Nolan and May Joy and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Mark Hesson officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

