RONALD RAY SOVINE, 73, of Milton, West Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Ronald retired from J.H. Fletcher Company and was a veteran of the United States Army as a medic. Ronald was born in Putnam County, West Virginia, on January 3, 1949, a son of the late Denville Sovine and Eunice Erwin Sovine. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Rick Bias. He is survived by his sister, Pat "Sis" and David Shirkey of Culloden, West Virginia, and brothers, Gary and Doris Sovine and Timmy "Tim" Sovine, of Milton, West Virginia. He is survived by nine (9) nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Aaron Smith, Rodney and Lori Shirkey, Gary Sovine, Jr., Jason Sovine, Steve Bias, Stephanie and Keenan Cummings, Cory Sovine, Tyler and Mary Sovine and Hunter Scott; eleven (11) great nieces and nephews, Hayley and Nick Kirby, Matthew and Kierra Shirkey, Dacoda Shirkey, Alijah Shirkey, Harper Cummings, Kase Cummings, Isailea Cummings, Morgan Sovine, Peyton Sovine, Kayla Bias and Abram Bias; and two (2) great-great nieces and nephews, Oakley Sovine and Jhett Kirby. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:00 o'clock p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, West Virginia. Friends may call Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 6:00 o'clock p.m. to 8:00 o'clock p.m., at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, West Virginia. We would like to thank Dr. Westfall, Dr. Beam and all of the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital for all the wonderful care given to our brother during his illness. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington attorney’s law license annulled over overbilling claims
- Huntington neighborhood association president says microgrant funds bought items never delivered
- After 98 years, St. Mary’s closes labor and delivery unit
- Debra Ann McGuier
- Huntington City Council to pursue ethics investigation against ex-councilman
- State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Ashland fires boys basketball coach Mays
- Ex-Huntington police officer indicted on charges of sexual crimes against minors
- Heritage Farm to offer annual Christmas Village celebration
- Alexandra Rian Surratt
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for App State game
- Photos: 52nd Marshall Memorial Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Santa Claus arrives at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: Academy Sports and Outdoors opens in Barboursville
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Marshall defeats App State, 28-21
- Photos: Read Across the River Cities
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Ceremony
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Jefferson, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Marshall defeats Tennessee Tech, 91-65