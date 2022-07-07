RONALD KIMBERLIN SR. of Prichard, husband of Linda Sue Kimberlin, died June 30 at home. He retired as head maintenance for Penn Coal. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 7 at Dock's Creek Community Church. Burial in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 6 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you