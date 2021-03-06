RONALD TED RAKES, 86, of Kenova, widower of Betty Lorine Barry Rakes, died March 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Kenova United Methodist Church; burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. He was a Kenova councilman and had an Insurance and Income Tax business in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com

