RONALD “TINK” FRANKLIN KELLY, 78, of Ona, W.Va., passed away due to complications of a severe stroke on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview Nursing Home in South Point, Ohio. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Kelly and Marjorie Wilson Kelly. After the death of his mother, he was raised by his beloved maternal grandmother, the late Pearl Wilson, and his late Great Uncle Burman Wilson, whom he loved dearly. Ronald was a veteran of the US Army, a machinist by trade, and he loved the outdoors and domestic animals. He leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Kevin Franklin Kelly of Hurricane, W.Va.; one grandson, Thomas Blaine Kelly of Hurricane, W.Va.; one very special niece, Kelly Coleman Albright of Huntington, W.Va.; treasured cousin, Anthony Baumgardner of Hornlake, Miss.; three sisters, Marilyn Coleman of Milton, W.Va., Sally Johnson of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Susie (John) Parsons of Ona, W.Va.; one brother, Pete (Susan) Kelly of Milton, W.Va. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va. The honor guard will perform military rites. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
