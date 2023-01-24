RONALD W. SMITH, 87 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Reba Smith, his brother Jack, and an infant daughter Rhonda Jean. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Olive Shy Smith, his son Todd (Cheryl) Smith, his daughter Shelly (Craig) Meadows, one sister, Pam Burcham, his brothers-in-law Deb and Vernon Dale Shy, sisters-in-law Pansy Whaley, Lola Gay Shy, Janice Shy, and the family of John and Brookie Maynard. He has four loving grandchildren, Nathan and Levi Meadows, Abby (Nick) Taggert, and Hannah (Daniel) Smith. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Ronnie retired from Novamont Aristech after 33 years and was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Catlettsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Huntington in memory of Ronnie. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m. at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 3265 Oakland Avenue, Catlettsburg, KY 41129. Burial will be in the Shy-Gilkerson Cemetery on Whites Creek. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

