RONALD WILLIAM STALEY, 67, of Huntington, father of Debra Enochs, Tammy Staley and Kimberly Miller, died July 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in the maintenance department at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. July 10 at Apostolic Life Cathedral. Friends and family gather one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

