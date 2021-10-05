RONNIE JACKSON, 80 of Culloden passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mildred; sons, Timothy and Daniel; brothers, Jimmy and Michael; as well as seven nieces. He was a 20-year veteran of the Marine Corps and attended Springdale Freewill Baptist Church. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Ann Burns Jackson; daughter-in-law, Lisa Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Jackson Burns Cemetery on Coon Creek with Larry Cooper officiating. Please visit Allen Funeral Home website to share memories and express condolences.

