RONNIE KENT WEED, 62, of Huntington, husband of Teresa Weed, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a contract analyst with St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com  Donations would be appreciated for a concert that was previously planned for him on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., at 6845 Merritts Creek Road, and will now be a memorial concert. Donations may be sent to PayPal at trweed@hotmail.com.  

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you