Ronnie L. Roberts
SYSTEM

RONNIE L. ROBERTS, 78 of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home. Ronnie was born October 26, 1944, in Williamson, W.Va.

Ronnie was a retired teacher, having taught at Fort Gay Middle, Wayne Middle, and Buffalo Middle Schools for thirty years. He loved teaching, coaching, and most sports. He always said he would watch tiddlywinks if he could figure out what a tiddly was. Ronnie had a real passion for model railroad trains and international travel. He enjoyed music and collected lots of comedy records. He had an enormous sense of humor, always joking and laughing. He had a joke for every occasion, or he would make it up on the spot.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you