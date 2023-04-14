RONNIE L. ROBERTS, 78 of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home. Ronnie was born October 26, 1944, in Williamson, W.Va.
Ronnie was a retired teacher, having taught at Fort Gay Middle, Wayne Middle, and Buffalo Middle Schools for thirty years. He loved teaching, coaching, and most sports. He always said he would watch tiddlywinks if he could figure out what a tiddly was. Ronnie had a real passion for model railroad trains and international travel. He enjoyed music and collected lots of comedy records. He had an enormous sense of humor, always joking and laughing. He had a joke for every occasion, or he would make it up on the spot.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents George and Cornice Bartram Roberts; wife Margie Lee Roberts; siblings David Bartram, William Bartram, Bobby Roberts, and Audrey Booth; and two brothers-in-law, Johnny Ryan and Charles Booth.
Survivors include his wife of fifteen years, Della Roberts; son and daughter-in-law Antony Lee and Tina Roberts; grandchildren (of whom he was very proud) Collin Roberts and Abigail Roberts; siblings Patricia (Tony) Carlson of McLean, Va., and Val Ryan of Louisa, Ky.; brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Naramanda Richmond of Flat Top, W.Va.; and special friends Richard and Marla Cyrus and Doug and Glenna Epling.
Many nieces, nephews, friends, and former students will mourn his loss.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky., with Pastor Mac Ray Cyrus officiating. Burial will follow in Wellman Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 1 p.m. until time of service in the Young Funeral Home Chapel.
Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Roberts and his family.
