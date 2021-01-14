RONNIE LEE MARCUM, 75, of Genoa, husband of Connie Marcum, died Jan. 12. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Donations to the family are suggested.

