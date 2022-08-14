RONNIE LEWIS ROBINSON, 66, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born August 18, 1955 in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Marion Ashbell Robinson and Katherine Logan Robinson. Ronnie was a retired employee of Blenko Glass after forty-seven years of service. He was a huge Marshall University football fan and attended many games over the years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dimple Hall, and one brother, Junior Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Carol Elder Robinson; one daughter, Mandy Fanok (Eric) of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; one son, Ronnie Robinson Jr. (Amy) of Milton; four stepsons: Scott Swann (Missy) of Gambrills, Maryland, Chris Swann (Jamie) of Lutherville, Maryland, Jeff Swann (Christina) of Barboursville, and Josh Swann (Cara) of Springfield, Va.; two sisters, Betty Browning of Milton, W.Va., and Linda Vincent of Indiana; two brothers, Steve Robinson of Culloden, W.Va., and George Robinson of Milton; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
