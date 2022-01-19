ROOSEVELT GRAY, 88 years old, of Huntington, W.Va., departed this life peacefully December 27, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. He served in the Korean War and Vietnam War in the Army Branch as Green Beret Medic. When he was honorably discharged from the Army, he worked in the Post Office before finishing his career in Logan County Government in Logan, W.Va. Roosevelt Gray was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Doris Miller-Gray. He was also preceded in death by father, Johnny Gray; brothers, Robert Henry Gray and James Curtis Gray; and sister, Susie Barbour-Gray. Left to remember his strength and compassion are his brother, daughter, son and friends, brother, Tommie Lee Gray; son, Johnny Roosevelt Gray. Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro Chapel, 163 North Ave., Jonesboro, GA 30236, is directing arrangements.

