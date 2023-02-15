ROSA JANET STAPLETON, 36 of East Lynn, daughter of Ronnie and Peggy Rowe Stapleton of East Lynn, died Feb. 9 at home. She worked as a machinist for Appalachian Machine. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Virgil Stapleton Family Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to assist the family with final expenses.

