ROSA LEA McCARTNEY TENNEY, 84, of Huntington passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, in Bridgeport Nursing Home, Portsmouth, Ohio. Rosa Lea was born April 25, 1936, in Upshur County, the youngest daughter of the late William Clarence and Sarah Edna Elizabeth Forinash McCartney. She is survived by her seven children, Pamela A. Watson and husband James of Roanoke, Ralph E. Tenney and wife Bonnie of French Creek, Debra L. Tenney of Clarksburg, Ruby K. Hager of Huntington, Edward G. Tenney of Frenchton, Jeffery D. Tenney of Frenchton, and Kelly D. Oberg and husband Richard of Springfield, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Flora Elizabeth McCartney Westfall of Nutter Fort; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 12 siblings; daughter-in-law, Paula Mae Burr Tenney; son-in-law, Donald Eugene Hager; granddaughter, Cynthia Michelle Lea Watson; and grandson, Jeffery Allen Tenney. Rosa Lea graduated from Buckhannon High School in 1954 and went on to obtain her certificate in nursing from Salem College in 1978. She worked more than 20 years at the State Hospital in Huntington until she retired in 2003. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at noon at Reger Funeral Home and Chapel with Pastor Joe Stowers officiating. Burial will follow in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
